Senate approves N152b budget for FIRS, puts on hold CBN, NNPC, NCS

The Senate on Tuesday approved N152 billion budget for the Federal Revenue Inland Revenue for 2017.

This is even as the Senate stepped down debate on the budgets of the the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Customs Services and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

In the report, FIRS projected N4.9 trillion revenue from Oil and non-oil revenue for year 2017.

According to the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, the 2017 budget focused on the capacity to increase VAT and Non-oil Revenue.

Principally, VAT is expected to grow from N828 billion to N1.8 trillion, an increase of over 125 per cent.

The report reads: “As at August 2017, FIRS has recorded an increase of N224 billion over its performance. So far it has collected N1.782 trillion representing an increase of 14 percent in 2017 when compared with collection performance for the corresponding period in 2016. The Service has therefore achieved 72.93 percent of the half year target of N2.44 trillion.”

The committee in the report observed an increase of about N20 billion in the personnel expenditure proposal of the FIRS.

The Committee also observed an increase of about N5 billion overhead in 2017 compared to last year’s budget.

The committee observed that the Capital Expenditure of the service includes ongoing projects and new projects, which are to be executed during the 2017 financial year.

The Senate committee however recommended N152 billion for FIRS for 2017.

The FIRS budget breakdown showed that the agency is going to spend N650 million on motor fuel, N1.5 billion on generator fuel cost, N750 million on refreshment and meals, N250 million on postages and courier services.

In addition, the agency is going to spend N120 million on sporting activities, welfare packages N1.3 billion, Corporate outfit grant N2.5 billion and reward for outstanding service N700 million.

All these items are under the overhead expenditure.