Senate approves establishment of National Burns Centre in Ogun

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to establish the National Burns and Rehabilitation Centre Ilaro, Ogun State.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The bill was sponsored by Senator Tolulope Odebiyi (Ogun West).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), in his presentation, said the Centre when established, would undertake the treatment of all degree of burns, cosmetic, plastic, skin grafting and skin culturing procedures.

He added that the facility would also be responsible for the training of personnel in the treatment of Burns at all levels.

According to the lawmaker, the Centre would provide diagnostic, curative, promotive and rehabilitative physiotherapy services for Burns victims.

“The Centre will create facilities for research and training in all aspects of burns, including visual, clinical and experimental research and to develop new diagnostic and therapeutic burns treatment instruments and appliances better suited for the practice of burns treatment in Nigeria”, Odebiyi said.