The Senate on Tuesday approved N257billion for the Nigeria Customs Service 2021 budget.

The approval came after the consideration of report of Senate Committee on Customs.

In the budget the lawmakers however earn marked N2billion for welfare incentive for retiring staff and another N180million for fumigation.

The Senate also approved N1.678trillion as target revenue of the agency for 2021.

Of the N257,183,671,694.71 approved for Customs as 2021 budget, capital expenditure is to gulp N137,933,180,013.00 while Personnel and Overhead Costs are to claim N99,719,722,681.71 and N19,530,769,000.00 respectively.