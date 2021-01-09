Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who joined the Service with Higher National Diploma but now have their dichotomy with Degree holders rectified, have expressed concern over the failure to pay them their full salary for 26 months despite approval by the Senate in 2019.

According to information made available to The Eagle Online, the Senate in 2019 during the budget defence of the Ministry of Interior approved the payment of the backlog.

They are, however, yet to get paid.

Their fears have been heightened by the fact that their Commandant General, Muhammadu Gana, under whose watch the approval was give, will soon be retiring.

According to information published earlier by The Eagle Online, Gana is due for retirement this month.

One of the operatives said: Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that some operatives of the Bauchi State Command of the Corps demanded for their 26 months promotion salary arrears from its management.

In July 2017, the Federal Government abolished the dichotomy between holders of HND and their degree counterparts in the Ministry of Interior, thereby paving the way for the holders to move from Level 7 to 8.

The directive, which was followed in the Immigration and the Fire Service with full salary arrears paid to there respective officers in that category, was never carried out in NSCDC until November 2018.

However, during the 2019 budget defence, Gana categorically defended the inclusion of the HND salary arrears before the Senate Committee on Interior as part of the budget for 2019, but the NSCDC officials have still not received any payment.

The expectations of the officers was that the arrears would be paid latest 2020, especially in December, as end of the year gift, but it never happened.

The operatives also called on the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to quickly address this lingering issue so as to proffer a lasting solution to it.