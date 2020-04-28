The Senate has announced resumption of plenary.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh.

The statement directed senators to be at the Red Chamber by 10am for plenary on April 28.

It further advised staff of the National Assembly and senators’ aide to work from home, saying they would be notified when needed in the office for any special duty.

The resumption is coming few hours hours after the House of Representatives also announced resumption of plenary session amid the COVID-19 pandemic containment efforts in the country.