The Senate on Wednesday commenced amendment to the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards) Act 1985, to accommodate the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital.

The move to amend the Principal Act in this direction came with the consideration of the University Teaching Hospitals (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which scaled second reading during plenary.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (APC-Nasarawa South).

Leading debate on the bill, Al-Makura noted that the bill in particular seeks “to amend the University Teaching Hospitals (Reconstitution of Boards, Etc) Act No.10 1985 (In this Bill referred to as the ‘Principal Act’), to include an additional Teaching Hospital, the “Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital” thereby giving full recognition to the Teaching Hospital sought to be included in the Principal Act through this Bill.”

According to the lawmaker, the proposed amendment when passed, would complete all the required legislative enactments to bring the Federal University Lafia Teaching Hospital into full operation.

“I wish to state that in compliance with Order 77(3) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2015 as amended, this Bill when passed will have no immediate financial burden on the Federal Government treasury as the facilities for the immediate takeoff of the proposed Teaching Hospital for the Federal University, Lafia and its Management Board have been donated by the Nasarawa State Government,” Al-Makura added.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the bill scaled second reading, referred same to the Committee on Health for further work.

The Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe-led Committee is expected to report back within four weeks.