Senate advocates inclusion of mental health in school curriculum

The Nigerian Senate has called for the integration of mental health education into the national academic curriculum.

This comes as part of efforts to address the growing psychological and emotional challenges facing students and educators across the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo made the call Monday during a mental health programme organised by the Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative in Abuja.

Delivering the keynote address, Banigo, who also serves as Grand Patron of MHEI and the Association of Mental Health Reform Organisations in Africa, underscored the strong link between mental health, discipline, and academic productivity.

“Education is more than the pursuit of grades; it is the shaping of character, values, and vision. Yet, we cannot expect excellence from a mind burdened by anxiety, depression, fear, or hopelessness,” she said.

The senator lamented the growing trend of academic burnout, substance use, and emotional distress among students and teachers in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

“Across Nigeria and much of Africa, we face a growing crisis of academic burnout, substance use among youths, and rising emotional distress among both students and educators.

“Too often, these challenges are misunderstood, dismissed, or spiritualized, leaving many to suffer in silence,” Banigo warned.

“We must move from silence to action — from stigma to support. The school environment must become a place not only for intellectual development but for psychological safety and emotional growth.”

She reaffirmed the Senate Committee’s commitment to ensuring that every learner in Nigeria can thrive both mentally and academically, while outlining a series of measures to advance this goal.

“We must work closely with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health to integrate mental health education into school curricula, train teachers and school counsellors in emotional intelligence and crisis response.

“We must also establish mental health desks in all schools and tertiary institutions, empower parents through community-based mental health awareness and invest in credible local research and youth-centered data to drive evidence-based decisions that strengthen education, mental well-being, and national development,” she added.

The event featured two flagship activities organised by MHEI — a National Students–Parents–Teachers Roundtable in Abuja and a continental webinar hosted under AMHROA.

Both events focused on bridging education and mental health reforms.

The national roundtable, held at the Federal Ministry of Education Secretariat, brought together over 120 participants — including students from five secondary schools, parents, teachers, education officials, and representatives of NGOs — to discuss strategies for promoting mental well-being in schools.

The webinar, which further attracted 54 participants from 14 African countries — including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and Uganda — expanded the discussion to regional reforms.

In his speech, Founder and President of MHEI, Dr. Ameh Abba stressed the need to view mental health as a developmental priority rather than a strictly medical issue.

“For far too long, mental health has been confined to hospitals and institutions, seen as an isolated medical issue rather than a societal development priority.

“But today, we reaffirm a new understanding — that mental well-being is the key to academic success, national productivity, and thriving communities,” he said.

The doctor equally emphasised that psychologically safe learning environments and emotionally aware teaching practices are vital for building resilience and purpose among students.

“What we are seeing is momentum — from schools, from families, and from governments — to treat mental health as both a right and a foundation for sustainable development,” he noted.

“This is just the beginning of a movement to embed mental well-being into the heart of education systems across the continent.”