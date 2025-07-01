Senate adopts Kalu’s landmark electric vehicle bill, local manufacturing

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday took a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable transport future as a bill sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, 2025 passed its first reading during plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The bill seeks to establish a comprehensive legal and policy framework for Nigeria’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs), with a strong focus on promoting local manufacturing, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

According to Senator Kalu, the proposed legislation is designed to position Nigeria as a regional leader in clean energy transportation while boosting industrial capacity.

Details of the Bill reveal that the Bill is not just about reducing carbon emissions; it is about creating thousands of jobs, driving local innovation, and ensuring that Nigeria does not lag behind in the global shift towards electric mobility

Further insights of the Bill outline ambitious targets, including the development of nationwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure, incentives to accelerate the adoption of EVs by individuals, businesses, and government agencies, and the integration of renewable energy into transport systems.

Highlights of the objectives include: Promoting local EV manufacturing industries; establishing Nigeria as a regional clean transport hub; creating employment across the entire electric vehicle value chain; and ensuring environmental sustainability through reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

An aspect of the Bill that can be considered one of its groundbreaking provisions is the strict local content requirement for foreign automakers.

The Bill stipulates that no foreign company will be permitted to import, sell, or distribute electric vehicles in Nigeria without partnering with a licensed Nigerian assembler.

Automakers must establish assembly plants within three years of starting operations and reach at least 30% local sourcing of components by 2030.

Any violation of these terms could attract stiff penalties, including suspension of operations and over a million naira fine.

If passed into law, the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Act would set the stage for Nigeria’s emergence as a competitive player in the global green mobility sector, in line with worldwide efforts to combat climate change and build sustainable economies.

