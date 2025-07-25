Senate adjourns plenary, says committees not on break

The Senate has adjourned plenary activities till September 23, 2025, but says committees are not on break.

This followed the adoption of a motion for adjournment moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

This was after a closed-door executive session that lasted for over one hour.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, shortly before the motion for the adjournment was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue), said that the adjournment marked the end of the current legislative year.

Akpabio said that the Senate was only suspending plenary activities, directing all ad hoc and other standing committees to conclude their work on pending reports, ahead of resumption.

He charged the committees to make effective use of the two-month break to conclude their assignments for legislative consideration and adoption upon resumption.

The Senate president also urged lawmakers to use the recess period to inspect projects in their respective senatorial districts and across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senators are expected to be in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Friday for the burial of the wife of one of their colleagues, Senator Diket Plang.

