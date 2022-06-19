Sen. Wamakko sponsors 60 foreign, local students

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has sponsored 60 students to Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), Maradi, Niger Republic, and Al-Qalam University Katsina, Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement from his Special Assistant, New Media, Malam Bashar Abubabar, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Abuja.

The statement confirmed those students, who will study Medicine, Law; Information, Communication, Technology and Social Sciences, among other courses, had since been presented with their admission letters.

Abubakar also said that arrangements had been finalized to convey the students to Maradi and Ilorin for the commencement of their studies.

The Guest Speaker at the presentation event, Prof. Aliyu Bunza of the Nigerian Languages Department, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the invaluable gesture would help the indigent students to acquire the best form of education.

Bunza described Wamakko as a ”champion of education in the North-West who should be emulated by other privileged individuals.

In a paper he presented on: ”The Importance of education in the society,” the university don said: ”It is heartwarming that the lawmaker had so far sponsored thousands of indigent youths to study in various universities within and outside Nigeria.

”Giving knowledge in the society will certainly reduce crimes and criminality such as banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and youth restiveness.

”Wamakko is a leader per excellence, especially with regards to his philanthropic works by impacting positively in the lives of the common man”.

The Chairman of the occasion, a retired Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Aminu Dodo-Iya, extolled the giant strides of Wamakko in the area of human development, urging other elected officials to emulate him for a better Nigeria.

A cross section of the beneficiaries and their parents applauded the efforts of the lawmaker and former governor of Sokoto State, promising to concentrate on their studies to achieve their goals.