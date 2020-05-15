Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) has secured the release of 33 inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Sokoto after paying their fines.

Malam Bashir Mani, Wamako’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Sokoto on Friday.

Mani said: “The release of the inmates was secured through the Aliyu Magatakarda Wamako Free Legal Services Foundation.

“The 33 benefiting inmates had their fines paid by the foundation as most of them were facing trial base on debt related issues.

“Addressing the freed inmates, Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North at the National Assembly urged them to steer clear of crimes.”

Mani said the senator was represented by the coordinator of the foundation, Abdulhamid Zubair, at the ceremony.

He said that each of freed inmates was also given N5,000 for transportation back home.

“This is part of the perennial gesture of Wamakko during the holy month of Ramadan, to ensure the release inmates to enable them celebrate the Eid-el-fitr with their various families,” he said.