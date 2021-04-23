Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South) has hailed the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, for appointing Chief Olusola Ebiseni as its new General Secretary.

Tofowomo, in a statement by his Media Aide, Olumide Akinrinlola, on Friday in Okitipupa said the choice of Ebiseni would add value to Afenifere.

While describing Ebiseni’s appointment as well-deserved, he said that his wealth of experience would take the group to greater heights.

The lawmaker described the new Afenifere secretary general as a strategist, human rights activist and grassroots politician who had all it takes to occupy the position.

“Afenifere has chosen wisely in the choice of Ebiseni, a strategist, lawyer, grassroots politician and prime human rights activist, whose wealth of experience will add value to the group.

“I am very delighted when I heard about the appointment of the three-time commissioner in Ondo State. I am sure he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in taking Afenifere to greater heights,” Tofowomo said.