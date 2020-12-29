The President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Senator Shehu Sani, has asked northern youths to focus on fighting the bandits in the region and stop attacking Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Hassan Mathew Kukah.

Recall that Kukah accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of nepotism in his Christmas message.

The clergyman also said Buhari had sacrificed the dreams of Nigerians on the altar of nepotism and Northern hegemony.

Reacting to the message, the Coalition of Northern Groups accused Kukah of attempting to destroy the quest for national integration by instigating violence.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Bishop.

The AYCF described Kukah’s statement as unguarded and an open incitement to military coup and insurrection against the democratically elected government.

However, Sani, the former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, took to his Twitter account to defend the Bishop.

He said Northern youths should leave Kukah and concentrate on fighting the bandits in Sokoto.

Using a Yoruba adage that says what your are looking for in Sokoto (as in Sokoto State) is in your shokoto (trouser), Sani tweeted: “My Dear Northern Youths; leave the Kukah in Sokoto and fight the Bandits in your shokoto.”