Sen. Olujimi decries poor representation of women in elective positions

Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP-Ekiti) has said that women account for about 50 per cent of the country’s population but lack adequate representation in elective positions.

She stated this after receiving the “Women in Africa Award” by Africa Leading Women Conference on Friday in Abuja.

Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District, said that as a privileged lawmaker, she would always defend the course of women and the underprivileged in the society.

The lawmaker, who is a governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, said: “What we are doing is for the benefit of Nigerians; it is for the good of our constituents and to make Nigeria better.

“When you are involved in the parliament, you are asked to come and make laws for good governance and for ease of life for our constituents and that is what we do.

“But once in a while, we also try to ensure that we reach out to the less-privileged in the society and attract empowerment programmes to our constituencies in order to make life a bit better for them.”

According to Olujimi, the award will spur her into doing more for her constituency and the country at large.

Presenting the award, Country Representative of the conference, Chris Odey, described the senator as a symbol of hard work and true representation.