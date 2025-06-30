Sen. Natasha docked on cybercrime charges, granted bail

Senator Natasha Apoti-Uduaghan was on Monday docked at the Federal High Court in Abuja on alleged Cybercrime against the President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adosa Bello.

The suspended representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District was put on trial by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

She was arraigned on a fresh six-count criminal charges bordering on harmful imputations while making public comments and granting television interview.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was accompanied by her husband, Oritsefemi Uduaghan, into the courtroom to answer the charges against her, pleaded not guilty.

The Senate president had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police complained on damages done to his reputation by the senator on the accusation that he (Akpabio) planned to eliminate her in Kogi State.

Subsequently, and on the strength of the investigation by the police, she was docked for cybercrime crime against Akpabio and Bello.

The Federal Government through the AGF’s office preferred a six-count criminal charge against her before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The allegations in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, are rooted in cybercrime provisions, revolve around her alleged transmission of false and injurious information via electronic means allegedly calculated to malign, incite, and endanger lives and breach public order.

Among the particulars of the charge are claims that Akpoti-Uduaghan, while addressing a gathering on April 4, 2025 in Ihima, alleged that Akpabio instructed Bello to have her eliminated in Kogi State.

Similarly, in a television interview, she allegedly repeated this narrative, suggesting a murderous conspiracy against her life by Akpabio and Bello.

Following her plea of not guilty, the Director of the Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, asked Justice Mohammed Umar for a date to commence trial.

However, her lawyer, Professor Roland Otaru (SAN), got the judge’s permission to move a bail application for the defendant.

In moving the bail application, the professor of law urged the judge to exercise his discretion in favour of his client.

Otaru argued that the suspended senator was not a flight risk and would not interfere with police investigation and witnesses.

Besides, he submitted that the constitution of the country presumed her innocent while the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 emphasised bail in such an offence

The DPPF admitted receiving the motion and that he did not file a counter affidavit against the request, but urged the court to grant bail in such a way that will compel the senator to attend trial.

Having not opposed, the judge admitted Akpoti-Uduaghan to bail.

He subsequently fixed September 22 for commencement of trial.

Part of the charges are: “That on or about the 1st day of April 2025 while addressing a crowd of people at Ihima Community, Kogi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, You – SENATOR NATASHA AKPOTI-UDUAGHAN intentionally caused the following communication to be transmitted via a computer system and network, to wit: “…and Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, Iam saying, standing by what I have said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, it should be done here, so it will seem as (if it is the people that killed me here…” And You, SENATOR NATASHA AKPOTI-UDUAGHAN, knew this contained a threat that could harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio GCON as the President of the Senate, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under the same Act.”

Count Two: “That on or about the 1st day of April 2025 while addressing a crowd

of people at Ihima Community, Kogi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, You – SENATOR NATASHA AKPOTI-UDUAGHAN intentionally caused the following communication to be tranamitted via a computer system and network, to wit:

‘…and Akpabio told Yahaya Bello, I am saying, standing by what I have satd. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, should be done here, so tt will seem as (f it ts the people that killed me here…’ And You, SENATOR NATASHA AKPOTI-UDUAGHAN, knew this contained a threat that could harm the reputation of Yahaya Adoza Bello, a former Governor of Kogi State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 (2) (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under same section of the Act.”

