Sen. Murray-Bruce: There was no modern rail project in Kaduna until Jonathan’s own

The representative of Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has taken the face-off with the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, further, saying there was no modern rail system in Kaduna before 2011.

The face-off has been on since Friday when Murray-Bruce asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give credit to former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, for the coaches he commissioned on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

Murray-Bruce said the train ride Buhari enjoyed to Kaduna from Abuja would not have been possible but for the Jonathan administration.

Since then, both men had tackled themselves on Twitter, with el-Rufai in his last tweet saying Murray-Bruce was busy organising beauty pageants when former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was in office from 1999 to 2007, conceived the rail project.

In reply, Murray-Bruce tweeted: “I was born in Kaduna, I live in Kad, I represent Kad. There was never any modern rail project in Kad or from Kad except the one started ‘to near completion’ under GEJ & now completed by the PMB Govt. If there was any under any other Govt perhaps it was invisible.”

He then added: “When a leader sees a problem, his instincts should be to look for solutions to that problem, not look for who to blame. Ability to solve problems is what makes you a leader. Even if you have a title, you are not a leader if you constantly blame for problems that you should solve.”