Senator Mohammed Hamma Misau, another political supporter of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Misau, who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber in the 8th National Assembly, announced his defection back to the APC after at the Abuja Governor’s Lodge of the APC Caretaker Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, where he made the official declaration on Friday.

Buni thereafter presented the party’s flag to him.