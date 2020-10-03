A former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, on Friday married Aminatu Dahiru Binani, at a ceremony held in Abuja.

In attendance at the wedding ceremony were Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe; Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami; Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abdullahi Adamu; and the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

The occasion, which started by 2:45pm, was well graced by former and present Governors, Ministers, Senators, members of the House of Representatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yahaya prayed for Senator Goje, the leader of ruling All Progressives Congress in his State.

He said: As our leader, I pray Allah, Subhana WataAllah, will guide him and we wish him well in order to manage leadership with his wife.”