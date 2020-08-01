The candidate of the Social Democratic Party for Benue North East Senatorial District in the 2019 elections, Senator Barnabas Gemade, has returned to the All Progressives Congress.

Gemade had dumped the party before the last elections when he could not get its ticket to contest for the senatorial poll.

He defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

When he also failed to clinch the ticket of the PDP, he headed to the SDP.

However, Gemade over the weekend dumped the SDP for the APC in his village, Gemade, Mbajov, Mbawar Council Ward of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Receiving him back to the APC, the State Chairman of the party, Comrade Abba Yaro, expressed joy that Gemade had returned to the party.

Yaro described Gemade as an asset to the party, cautioning members against any form of discrimination against returnees to the APC.