Following Saturday’s killing of a pregnant woman, Azeezat Somuyiwa, Senator Teslim Folarin(APC-Oyo Central) has expressed worry over increased insecurity in Oyo State.

Folarin, in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday by his media aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, expressed deep concern over the security situation in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Somuyiwa was killed in her rented apartment on Friday.

NAN also reports that Somuyiwa’s death had followed the murder of Barakat Bello, who was gang-raped and subsequently murdered on Monday.

Folarin described the killings in his senatorial district as horrific, barbaric and shocking.

He said: “On June 1, 2020, Miss Bello Barakat, aged 19 years and a student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training(IAR&T), Ibadan, was gang-raped and stabbed to death by unknown persons.

“The horrific incident took place at the back of the home she shared with her family in Akinyele area of Ibadan.

“On Sunday, May 31, 2020, unknown gunmen invaded Ikereku, Pade and Olanla villages in Akinyele Local Government Area and gruesomely killed three constituents.

“Fact-check reveals that the deceased persons (Ope Babalola, Waheed Ganiyu and Yemi Osunolale) were shot dead in their farms by the attackers and their bodies picked up in the bush.

“On April 25, 2020, the two-year-old twins of popular Ibadan-based Islamic scholar, Sheik Taofeek Azeez, popularly known as ‘Akewugbagold’ were kidnapped at gunpoint.

“They were kidnapped at the cleric’s residence located at Abatakan area in Ojoo, Ibadan. The twins were released eight days after the abductors were paid N4million ransom.

“The abductors initially demanded for £100,000 which is equivalent to N55 million for the release of the children.”

The former Senate Leader said he woke up to the horrific and shocking news of Somuyiwa’s death on June 6.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content said evidence revealed that she was hit with an heavy stone on the head in her rented apartment at Aba-Ijefun, Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan.

Folarin, who commiserated with the families of all those who lost their loved ones, said the deaths and high wave of crime in the state were unacceptable.

He said: “Just like other residents, I am deeply worried over the collapse of the security architecture in the state. The ugly situation must not continue.

“Oyo State Government must declare state of emergency on the worrisome security situation in the state.Government must live up to expectations by ensuring adequate protection of lives and properties.”

He also said the spate of killings, kidnappings and rape incidents in the state as well as other parts of Nigeria called for great concern by all tiers of government, stakeholders and citizens.

The lawmaker called on security agencies to speedily investigate the crimes with a view to bringing the culprits to book in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I pray for the families that lost their loved ones. As a stakeholder and senator representing Oyo Central, I am already working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has relocated his office to Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Enwonwu, in a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the relocation was to ensure that the killers of Bello and Somuyiwa were arrested to face the full wrath of the law.