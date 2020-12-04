The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, has allegedly been caught slapping a young man repeatedly in a viral video.

The video went viral on Thursday, starting with Twitter, where it was initially posted.

In the video, a man who looks and speaks exactly like the Senator was seen angrily scolding a young man before exiting his car to slap the man repeatedly allegedly in Mubi, Adamawa State.

Recall that Abbo, who is popularly called the Sex toy senator, assaulted a nursing mother in an adult sex toy shop last year in Abuja.

Though he was sued, he won the case instituted against him before a Magistrate Court in Zuba, Abuja because the police failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the lawmaker assaulted the woman.