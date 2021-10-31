Sen. Balogun appoints ex-Tribune Editor as Media Aide

Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District, has accepted the resignation of Rotimi Johnson as his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) and has replaced him with a former Deputy Editor with the Nigerian Tribune, Dapo Falade.

Johnson had in a letter dated October 28, 2021 informed the senator of his decision to resign from his position.

Accepting the resignation, Balogun and his political team thanked him for putting his services at his disposal as the Special Adviser (Media) and wished him well in all his future endeavours.

Falade’s appointment was contained in a statement dated October 30, 2021 from the office of the senator and signed by Chief Omilabu Gandhi.

The appointment of Falade takes immediate effect.

With the appointment, Falade is expected to take charge of all media-related issues and activities of Senator Balogun.

Falade is an experienced journalist whose duty has taken him to many parts of the country.

He was until May 31, 2020 a Deputy Editor with Nigeria’s oldest surviving newspaper, the Nigerian Tribune.

He was variously the Correspondent of the Nigerian Tribune in Ekiti State (October, 2007 to November, 2009).

Between November, 2009 and May 2011, Falade covered the activities of the Oyo State Government.

He was also the Correspondent of the newspaper covering the Senate between October 2012 and February 2014.

He was the Correspondent of the Nigerian Tribune in Rivers State from February 2014 to August 2016 when he was redeployed back to the headquarters of the newspaper in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He is a holder of B.A. (History) and M. A. (History), both from the University of Ibadan.

He also has a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.