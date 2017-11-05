Sen. Adeleke commiserates with Tinubu over son’s death

The representative of Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has described the death of Jide Tinubu, the first son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a devastating loss, while commiserating with the Tinubu family.

In a condolence message issued by the senator, he said the news of the death of Jide was shocking and devastating.

Adeleke said the death of Jide in his prime age had created a huge hole in the heart of all and that no word or expression can be adequate enough to convey the pains of the loss of the young Tinubu.

According to him: “The death of Jide Tinubu, was a very unfortunate loss. It is with very heavy heart that I identify with both Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Remi Tinubu.

“Jide’s death was a shocking and devastating incident that created a huge hole in our heart. There is no word that can be adequate enough to convey the pains of this loss.

“I can only appeal to Asiwaju Tinubu to, as a Muslim, take solace in the belief that we are all from Allah and unto Him we shall return and we cannot question the decision of Almighty Allah.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty Allah will grant Jide Aljana Firdaus and be with the wife and children he left behind as well as the parents.”