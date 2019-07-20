The father of Emily Eric, the woman Senator Elisha Abbo claims to be his wife, Pastor Alfred Dari, has alleged that the embattled representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District did not legally marry his daughter but abducted her from his home since January 2016.

Pastor Dari revealed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP newspaper on Friday, alleging among others that Abbo beats his daughter to stupor and had once used a hot pressing iron to injure her and then went on to seize her mobile telephone so she won’t be able to reach anyone.

It will be recalled that Abbo was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The matter is currently before the Court and also a Senate adhoc Committee.

Pastor Dari told LEADERSHIP: “My wife has called him on several occasions to explain why he took away our daughter but he always answered us harshly before ending the call. Several times he either shunned us or threatened to deal with my wife or any other family member who attempts to trail him to Abuja to bring our daughter back home.”