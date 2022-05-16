Semi Ajayi signs three-year deal for West Brom

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi has signed a new three-year contract with West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies were unable to secure a Premier League promotion this season but have their eyes set on gaining promotion next season, and consider the player’s future significant to such dreams.

Ajayi, an Arsenal academy graduate who impressed at Rotherham before signing for West Brom also did well when he played in the Premier League. He has played 110 times for the Baggies and scored nine goals.

Steve Bruce, West Brom boss described him as arguably the best player in the team since he joined as manager in February.

“I’m absolutely delighted Semi has committed his future to us, ” the former Newcastle manager said.

“He’s arguably been our best player since I arrived at the club back in February, and I believe he has all the attributes needed to be a Premier League defender.

“This signing is key for us in terms of what we want to do next season and the rebuild which needs to happen. Semi is a crucial player in our team and I’m delighted he’s extended his stay.”

Ajayi also expressed his delight at signing a new deal with the Skybet Championship club.

“I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here at this football club.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the highs and the lows, and I’m excited about the future.

“The talks have been going on for a very long time so I’m glad we’ve finally got it all sorted.

“I can now look forward to next season and doing my best to try and help this club get back to the Premier League.”