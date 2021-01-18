Semi Ajayi has his sights set on continuing his hot streak in front of goal having scored in all of Albion’s last three away games.

The towering defender was on target in Saturday’s derby victory over Wolves at Molineux, having also found the net in the Premier League draw at Anfield and against Blackpool in the Emirates FA Cup.

Ajayi is no stranger to scoring goals.

The 27-year-old has bagged eight in 63 appearances for the Baggies since joining from Rotherham United in July 2019, where he netted 14 times in two-and-a-half seasons.

And Ajayi wants to keep chipping in with crucial strikes to help his side mount a charge up the table and out of the danger zone.

He said: “It was such a great feeling to score in a derby.

“You could see from my celebration how much I enjoyed it.

“We knew how much that game meant to the supporters and it was fantastic to reward them with three big points.

“I’m loving the fact I’m scoring goals at the moment. I’ve scored in my last three games away from home and I want to keep scoring.

“My job as a defender is to stop goals going in, but if I can chip in at the other end too then that can only help the team.

“It was really nice to get my first Premier League goal a couple of weeks ago at Anfield.

“It was definitely something I’ve been wanting to add to my game this year.

“I knew that I had to chip in with goals, and up until recently I hadn’t managed to do that.

“Hopefully I can add a few more before the end of the season to help the team pick up points.”

Ajayi and Albion head to West Ham on Tuesday evening looking to build on Saturday’s success at Molineux.

He is targeting another positive performance at the London Stadium in what will be the Baggies’ second away game in four days.

He said: “We’ll analyse their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the game and we’ll go into it with a positive attitude, just like we did against Wolves.

“We’re hungry to pick up another three points after winning at Wolves, but we know we will have to be on our game because West Ham are a good side and they have some very good players.

“It’s a chance for us to keep building momentum and that could be crucial for us.”