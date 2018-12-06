SEMA donates relief materials to IDPs in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday donated more relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons in Mai-Giginya community in Kaduna.

Ben Kure, Executive Director of the Agency, while handing over the materials to the Secretary of the community, Yahaya Iliya, urged him to make onward distribution to the victims.

NAN reports that Kure was represented at the occasion by Director, Relief and Disaster Management, Yau Mohammed.

According to Kure, the state Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, has directed the release of food, beddings and other essential materials to provide immediate succor to the displaced persons.

He said that the agency had on Monday provided some relief materials to the victims, but needed to do more in view of the people’s demands.

While receiving the items, Iliya thanked SEMA for the gesture saying that the agency’s prompt response was an indication that Nigeria has “a caring government”.

Iliya said there would have been no need for the relief materials if there have been tolerance among the people.

He, however, disclosed that a committee had been set up to ensure that the materials reached the victims.