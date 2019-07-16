The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency said seven people died and one critically injured in Monday’s building collapse in Jos.

The News Agency f Nigeria reports that the two-storey building located at Butcher Lane in Jos North Local Government Area of the state, belonging to one Alhaji Rufai Kabiru, collapsed on Monday evening.

Junni Bala, SEMA Director of Search and Rescue, who confirmed the casualty figure to NAN on Tuesday in Jos, said it may increase.

“That was the figure as at last night.

“The figure may increase today because we are continuing with the search and rescue operation this morning,” Bala said.

However, DSP Terna Tyopev, Plateau State Police Command Spokesperson, told NAN that the command had so far recorded three deaths and three injured persons.

Tyopev said the injured persons were rescued with various degrees of injury and had been rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospitals, Jos for treatment.

He, however, said the casualty may increase as some people may still be trapped in the rubbles.

“The rescue operation is ongoing and there is likelihood that the casualty figure will increase,” he said.

NAN.