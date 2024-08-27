Self-acclaimed PHCN employee pleads guilty to N338,000 prepaid meter scam

A 34-year-old self-acclaimed PHCN employee, Adeola Ogunmolu, on Tuesday pleaded guilty before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for fraudulently obtaining the sum of N338,000 under the guise of supplying prepaid meters.

Ogunmolu, who resides at Ifako area of Lagos, had pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, had told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the said money from two complainants.

According to him, sometime in March, at Ogunsanya Street Ifako, Gbagada, the defendant obtained N100,000 from the first complainant, one Babatunde Ogunsemowo, on the pretext of supplying a prepaid meter for his apartment.

The prosecutor said that the defendant brought a faulty prepaid meter to the complainant.

“He, however, collected another N40,000 from the complainant to generate prepaid meter code but failed to do so.”

“Also on July 6 and July 8, at Oladipupo close, the defendant obtained N198,000 from one Mrs Charity Arinze, under the pretext of supplying a prepaid meter to her.

“The defendant could not supply the prepaid meter after claiming to be an employee of PHCN

“He converted the money for his personal use,” the prosecutor said.



He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.A Daodu, however, remanded the defendant in custody.

She adjourned the case until September 5 for the review of facts and possible sentencing.

