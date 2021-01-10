The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora says competent and credible leadership should be the yardstick for determining Governor David Umahi’s successor rather than zoning.

Paschal Oluchukwu, President, AESID, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, urging Ebonyi people to elect a leader who would run an all-inclusive government in 2023.

Oluchukwu said: “Come 2023, Ebonyi people should choose, follow, support and elect a leader who will run an all-inclusive government that will see humans as humans and not as machines.

“It is our firm belief that the economic prosperity of the people is more important than the antiquated zoning of political positions that will not afford us to put our best foot forward as Umahi’s successor in 2023.

“The attention of AESID has been drawn to recent messages in some segments of the social and mainstream media, calling for the maintenance of a so-called ‘tripod of fairness and equity agreement’ in the rotation of the number one political seat of the state.

“Specifically, the call by one of the Izhi youngsters on social media who began his lamentations for the rest of the people of Ebonyi to probably leave the battle of Umahi’s successor in 2023 to only his Izhi clan.”

Oluchukwu urged the people not to elect any leader that had shown signs of greed and looting.

“The people should not support anyone hanging on the shoulders and integrity of any leader,” he said.