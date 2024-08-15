Seizure of Presidential jets: International embarrassment, failure of leadership – Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi, has said the Federal Government owes Nigerians an explanation over the seizure of Presidential jets in France.

He described the seizure of assets belonging to the Nigerian people on the orders of a French court, as an international embarrassment which mirrors the failure of leadership at home.

Obi said this in a series of tweets on X handle on Thursday.

He also queried the secrecy associated with both buying and selling of Presidential jets, a property of Nigerian people.

Obi said, “The trending international news on the seizure of three jets belonging to Nigeria’s Presidential fleet is yet another of many embarrassing things exposing our failed leadership and our attitude to the rule of law even in a democracy.

“It has also thrown multiple dimensions to our leadership failure and our sensitivity to the plight of the growing poor class in our midst.

“The fact that the federal government went ahead despite the cacophonous cry against the purchase of a Presidential jet at this time when the people are going through a horrifying economic hardship shows the insensitivity of this administration.

“And added to it is the embarrassing aspect of our country’s Presidential jets being held for breaches arising for yet another dimension of inadequate leadership.

“I have been loud in my demands over time that the government at all levels should be accountable to the people, meaning that they must be very transparent in all their dealings.

“Until a court in France prohibited Nigeria from moving or selling these three jets, Nigerians had no iota of information about both buying and selling.

“It has been done in secrecy. Federal Government property, which belong to the people, is being managed as a personal family asset.

“Paying as much as $100m dollars for a Presidential jet for a country that is the poverty capital of the world and has more out-of-school children with over 40 percent food inflation is the height of concern for the people’s feelings.

“This incident has also opened up an aspect of indiscipline that is copiously embedded in our country which is the abuse and disrespect for the rule of law. Here are questions begging for answers:

To what extent did the Ogun state government follow its agreement with the Chinese firm?

“After the UK court ruling that prohibited some Nigeria building in Liverpool, what did both Ogun state and Federal government do before the French court?

“I would like to, therefore, challenge the federal government to come clean and transparent on this matter and tell Nigerians how we got to this international mess.”

