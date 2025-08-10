Seizure in popular Lagos estate headlines NDLEA nationwide operations

A seizure in a popular estate in Lagos State, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, headlined the nationwide operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the past week.

This was deduced from a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Sunday by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the anti-graft agency, Femi Babafemi.

In the operation, NDLEA operatives on August 7, 2025 raided an apartment at Kishi House, 11, Layi Ajayi Bembe Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, where they arrested a suspect, Benjamin Udo Ukoh, and recovered 32 pouches of Canadian Loud, a strain of Cannabis, with a total weight of 15.63kg.

In Nasarawa State, NDLEA operatives on August 9 recovered a large consignment of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 3,093 kilograms, from the trio of Emmanuel Asoquo Johnny, 51; Okem Raphael, 33; and Chekwube Odo, 25, at New Karu area of the state.

While 29-year-old Nura Yahaya was nabbed at Geza area of Kumbotso, Kano State with 639 blocks of skunk weighing 359kg on August 8, another suspect, Umar Adamu Umar, 27, was taken into custody on August 6 by NDLEA officers after seizing 9kg of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, from him along Zaria-Kano Road, Kano.

In another interdiction operation in Kano, 20,000 pills of tramadol and 200 ampoules of diazepam injection were recovered from a suspect Usman Musa, 30, at Gadar Tamburawa along Zaria-Kano Road on August 8.

A raid at an uncompleted building located at Tudun Wadan Pantami in Gombe town, Gombe State on August 8 led to the recovery of 550,266 pills of opioids mainly tramadol while a suspect Usama Isah was arrested.

The following day, August 9, another suspect, Ibrahim Adamu, 23, was arrested by NDLEA officers along Potiskum Road, Bajoga with 50,000 capsules of tramadol.

In Edo State, a white Toyota Hiace bus marked YAB 5522 K coming from Onitsha, Anambra State and heading to Isanlu in Kogi State was on August 6 intercepted at Ewu Junction, Edo State by NDLEA operatives who after a search recovered 23,940 capsules of tramadol, 1,100 tablets of same opioid, and 400 ampoules of pentazocine injection, with a suspect, Taiye Jethro, arrested.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Mind City College, Saki, Oyo State; Gwagwarwa Primary School, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State; officers of the Nigerian Army 241 Recce Model Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State; members of Engine Grinders Association, Gboko, Benue State; while the Ekiti State Command of the NDLEA paid WADA advocacy visit to the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ado Ekiti, just as the Anambra State Command of the Agency paid a similar WADA advocacy visit to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

While commending the officers and men of the Lagos, Nasarawa, Gombe, Kano, and Edo States Commands for the arrests, seizures and their dexterity, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.

