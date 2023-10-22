Segun Awolowo excited over plans to stage ‘Awo’ play in UK

Chief Segun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Premier of the defunct Western Region, is excited at the plan to stage the play “Awo”, in the UK in May 2024.

The play, which is produced by the Duke of Shomolu Foundation, was staged in Lagos in 2022.

It chronicles the life and times of the sage that died in 1987.

Segun, in a letter he personally addressed to Joseph Edgar, Chairman, Duke of Shomolu Foundation, said himself and other members of the Awolowo family received the news with utmost joy and excitement.

“The news has elicited excitement not only to me, but all members of the family.

“I remember watching the play at the historic Glover Hall in Lagos (where my late grandfather equally saw great theatrical works in his capacity as Premier of the Western Region).

“I must state that I marvelled at such great artistical and historically accurate output.

“It is for this reason that I do not hesitate to not only endorse the UK showing, but to also render any kind of support within my means to make this exciting project record massive success.

“I personally look forward to hosting your guests at the cocktail that would be organised on the back of the momentous occasion,” he wrote.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who was also a Federal Commissioner of Finance, was one of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

Others in his league included Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first civilian President, and Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister.

Also in that group was Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of the defunct Northern Region.