Seek God’s face to avoid bloodletting during Ekiti, Osun polls – Anglican Bishop

As Ekiti and Osun governorship elections are gaining momentum, the Bishop of Ijesa North Anglican Diocese, Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, the Rt. Revd. Dr. Isaac Oluyamo, has urged politicians to play the game according to the rules guiding elections in Nigeria.

Oluyamo, who stated this in a sermon at the grand finale of the Year 2022 programme of the Diocese, tagged: ‘Total Blessing’, on Saturday, said no one deserved to be killed during an election. He also admonished citizens to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote for the candidates of their choice during the polls.

His words: “We need to pray for Osun and Ekiti states. We need to ask God for peace to reign during 2022 elections in Ekiti and Osun states for God to keep our souls from blood drinkers during and after the elections.

“Nobody deserves to be killed. Our politicians, both the leaders and followers, should play the game according to the rules of God during and after the elections. Fighting, killing and destruction should not be part of our elections in Osun and Ekiti states.

“Religious leaders should declare fasting and prayer for the elections in Osun and Ekiti states so as to avert any chaos or bloodletting. Our churches are admonished to cry more to God so that the ambitions of anybody will not bring destruction to our states and nation.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Ekiti and Osun governorship elections for June 18, 2022 and July 16, 2022 respectively.

Lamenting on the spate of killing and kidnapping in some parts of the country by bandits and criminal herdsmen, Bishop Oluyamo advised Nigerians on the need to “plead with God to save us from the work of these bandits and herdsmen.”