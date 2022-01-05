Seek divine guidance in 2022, Bishop Odedeji urges Nigerians

The Lord Bishop, Diocese of Lagos West (Anglican Communion), Rt. Revd. James Olusola Odedeji, has called on Nigerians to look up to God for divine guidance in their journey through life.

He made this call in his homily delivered at the new year thanksgiving service held at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos.

While alluding to the Diocesan collect for the second Sunday after Christmas, Odedeji quoted Psalm 9 in which God, through the shinning star, led the wise men to the worship of His son.

He therefore reasoned that divine guidance is a necessity if mankind must finish gloriously.

According to him: “Divine guidance is all about God leading, being the only one that can lead successfully.”

Odedeji stated further that even though mighty men/women abound in the world, but there’s only one Almighty in the universe.

He reasoned that divine guidance doesn’t foreclose tribulations and difficulties or challenges in life, but one is assured of victory when the siege is over.

Bishop Odedeji further enlightened that divine guidance operates through His words, through His spirit, through His servants, through dreams and through sermons, Christian movies and literatures.

Earlier in his new year prophetic declaration, Bishop Odedeji enjoined Nigerians to enjoy the goodness of God in the new year by prospering, until they become prosperous.