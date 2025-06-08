Seek divine guidance for your leaders, NAHCON urges Nigerian pilgrims

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Usman, has urged Nigerian pilgrims to pray for the nation and seek divine guidance for leaders to deliver good governance.

Professor Usman gave the advice during his visitation to Nigerian pilgrims from the North West states’ tents in Mina, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

According to him, Allah’s divine guidance is essential for effective governance and national progress.

The NAHCON chairman urged Nigerians to borrow a leaf from Saudi Arabia where clerics consistently pray for their leaders.

He said that such spiritual support played a role in the country’s development.

He said: “The success of our leaders is tied to our nation’s success.

“We must pray for them, and if you wish them good or bad it befalls the nation.”

Usman said that the visit was aimed at assessing pilgrims’ welfare, gathering first hand feedback, and making necessary interventions.

He also urged pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria by obeying the host country’s laws, adding that they should always be with their identification cards.

He commended the 2025 Hajj operations, attributing the success to collaboration among stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Amirul Hajj of Katsina State and Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal, praised NAHCON’s efforts.

Lawal, however, called for a unified visa process to reduce the delay and improve efficiency.

Prince Anofiu Elegushi, NAHCON Commissioner for Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing, advised pilgrims to avoid excess luggage.

Elegushi said that each pilgrim would receive five litres of Zamzam water, adding that they had no need to carry it with their luggages.

Speaking on the recent fire incident in a pilgrims’ hotel in Makkah, he confirmed that no casualties were recorded and all affected pilgrims had been relocated to new accommodations.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Layode, pledged continued collaboration with NAHCON and encouraged pilgrims to maintain tolerance and unity during and after the pilgrimage.

