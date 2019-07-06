Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf insists neither he nor his players are feeling the pressure of defending their Africa Cup of Nations title.

A second-placed finish behind Ghana, as a result of scoring fewer goals, has set up a last-16 meeting with Group B runners-up Nigeria.

But with progress to the knockout stage the starting point for Cameroon’s defence to get serious, Seedorf shrugged off the expectation.

“Pressure is second skin for me and I am happy to be leading Cameroon to defend their title and it’s an honour playing Nigeria at Afcon,” he told a press conference.

“We are glad to have qualified and we don’t feel pressure because we are used to it.

“It is not new to us, trying to win. It’s normal for us. Our team is good, yet Nigeria is a top team, with lots of quality players.

“It will be difficult against a good side like this, but we have what it takes to beat them.

“Our target is to successfully defend our trophy and we will fight till the end to achieve our objective.”

Meanwhile, Seedorf wants forward Karl Toko Ekambi to rediscover his La Liga form against Nigeria.

Ekambi, who scored the most league goals at Villarreal last season (10), has failed to find the net for the Indomitable Lions in three group matches.

The defending champions have only scored two goals in their opening three games but Seedorf has defended his side, and out-of-form striker Ekambi, saying “sometimes teams do not score for weeks and forwards do not score for months”.

“Karl and the other forwards have to improve a few details, be smarter and create more chances,” added the four-time Champions League winner.

“We pushed forward in each group game, we introduced attacking players off the bench, but we dare not try crazy stuff. We have to respect our opponents.”