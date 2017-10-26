See what Kogi got as statutory allocation for September from FAAC

The Kogi State Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on Thursday revealed what the State earned from the Federation Account for the month of September 2017 for both the State Government and the Local Government Councils.

The Monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for the month of September was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The state net statutory allocation for the month of September is N2,414,041,323.57 as against N3,338,804,388.52 received for the month of August.

The value added tax for the month of September is N849,499,135.14 as against

N909,135,970.86 received in the month of August.

The foreign exchange difference for the month of June, July and August are N126,669,641, N95,234,355.50 and N136,371,848.87 respectively.

Therefore, the state gross statutory distributable income for the month of September is N3,621,816,304.48

The 21 local government areas in Kogi State received a net statutory allocation of N2,108,047,024.91 for the month of September as against N2,892,258.28 received last month.

The Value added tax for the month of September is N582,387,195.64 as against N620,482,976.92 received for the month of August.

Also the foreign exchange difference for the month of June, July and August are N95,093,499.53,N71,494,385.23 and N102,377,145.81 respectively.

Also, the LGA gross statutory allocation is 2,959,399,251.12

There was a decrease in gross statutory revenue of N626,124,654.90 and N553,342,409.08 for the state and local government respectively for the month of September compared to the previous month of August.