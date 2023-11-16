See what Ibom Air served Dele Momodu midair + Photos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Dele Momodu, has shared with Nigerians what Nigerian airline, Ibom Air, served him on a flight from Lagos to Ghana.

The Publisher of Ovation magazine shared the photographs on Thursday on his X page, formerly known as Twitter.

In a write up titled: “Is Ibom Air the game changer on Lagos/Accra route?” Momodu tweeted: “I was most delighted to fly Ibom Air from Lagos to Accra, for the first time.

“Not only was its fare far cheaper than that of others, the breakfast was excellent, with an assortment of omelette, dodo, kidney sauce, bread and butter, muffin, chocolate bar and strawberry yoghurt, bottled water, ably accompanied by strong coffee.”