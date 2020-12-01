The newly-appointed Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adebola Ekanola, comes to the job with a rich profile.

Ekanola scored the highest votes among the five candidates for the election that took place on Monday.

He was born on December 2, 1969 to the family of late Chief Adeyanju and Victoria Ekanola.

He had his primary education between 1973 and 1980 at The Polytechnic Primary School, Ibadan between 1973 and 1980.

His secondary education was at the Government College, Ibadan between 1980 and 1985.

He had his ‘A’ Level studies at The Polytechnic, Ibadan between 1985 and 1987 before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University, where he studied Philosophy between 1987 and 1991 for his first degree.

He graduated in the First Class Division.

After his youth service, Prof. Ekanola proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where he earned the M.A. degree in Philosophy, top of his class, in 1996 and Ph.D degree in Philosophy in January 2003.

Ekanola’s working career began at Obafemi Awolowo University, where he worked briefly as a Graduate Assistant in 1994.