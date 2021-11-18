See list of donors as Davido’s fundraiser nets N114m in one day

The fundraiser initiated by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has netted N114 million.
The hip hop artist disclosed this in an update on the donation meant to commemorate his 29th birthday in November 21.
Davido had in an Instagram post requested for money to mark his birthday and clear his Rolls Royce at the port.
He wrote: “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone.”
He followed it up with his account details.
Among those that had donated to the fundraiser as at Wednesday night were Big Brother Naija’s Nengi, Perruzi, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, Zlatan Ibile, Cubana Chief Priest and Chike.
The list as released by Davido
Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000
Ikorodu Bois – 5,000
Richie Richie – 1,000,000
Mr Eazi – 1,000,000
Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed
E Money – Undisclosed
Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000
Aluya Richie – 1,000,000
Chike – 1,000,000
Nengi – 1,000,000
Money Maker – 1,000,000
Sir Banko – 1,000,000
Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000
Evih – 1,000,000
Peruzzi – 1,000,000
Mr Peak – 1,000,000
Teni – 1,000,000
Akin Alabi – Undisclosed
Baba Ali – 1,500,000
Charles of Play – 1,000,000
Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000
Naira Marley – 1,000,000
Patoranking – Undisclosed
Obi Cubana – Undisclosed
Femi Otedola – Undisclosed
Nasboi – 1,000,000
M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000
Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000
More to come ….