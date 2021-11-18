See list of donors as Davido’s fundraiser nets N114m in one day

The fundraiser initiated by David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has netted N114 million.

The hip hop artist disclosed this in an update on the donation meant to commemorate his 29th birthday in November 21.

Davido had in an Instagram post requested for money to mark his birthday and clear his Rolls Royce at the port.

He wrote: “We rise by lifting others abi? Me I don dey rise dey lifting others for the past 100 years. So I want to know who my friends are. All of my friends one one million Naira. They said we are 30BG. If you don’t send your own. You out of here. You are gone.”

He followed it up with his account details.

Among those that had donated to the fundraiser as at Wednesday night were Big Brother Naija’s Nengi, Perruzi, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Mr Eazi, Zlatan Ibile, Cubana Chief Priest and Chike.

The list as released by Davido

Zlatan Ibile – 1,000,000

Ikorodu Bois – 5,000

Richie Richie – 1,000,000

Mr Eazi – 1,000,000

Papaya_Ex – Undisclosed

E Money – Undisclosed

Kolaqalagbo – 1,000,000

Aluya Richie – 1,000,000

Chike – 1,000,000

Nengi – 1,000,000

Money Maker – 1,000,000

Sir Banko – 1,000,000

Adekunle Gold – 1,000,000

Evih – 1,000,000

Peruzzi – 1,000,000

Mr Peak – 1,000,000

Teni – 1,000,000

Akin Alabi – Undisclosed

Baba Ali – 1,500,000

Charles of Play – 1,000,000

Cubana Chief Priest – 1,000,000

Naira Marley – 1,000,000

Patoranking – Undisclosed

Obi Cubana – Undisclosed

Femi Otedola – Undisclosed

Nasboi – 1,000,000

M.I. Abaga – 1,000,000

Eniola Badmus – 1,000,000

More to come ….