The Ogun State House of Assembly on Monday elected Principal Officers to runs its affairs.

Elected as Speaker was Rt. Hon, Kunle Oluomo representing Ifo 1 Constituency.

The Deputy Speaker is Hon. Dare Kadiri from Ijebu North 2, while the Majority Leader, Hon Yusuf Serif, is from Ado Odo Ota 1 and the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Bashir Oladunjoye, represents Sagamu 1 Constituency.

The Chief Whip is Hon. Atinuke Bello from Odogbolu, while her Deputy is Hon. Sola Adams representing Ijebu East.

The Minority Leader is Ganiyu Oyedeji from Ifo 2, while the Minority Chief Whip is Hon. Jemil Akingbade representing Imeko Afon and the Deputy Minority Whip, Hon. Muse Lamidi, comes from Ado Odo Ota 2.