See full list of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-nominees

The full list of the Commissioner-nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state for his second term in office is out.
Governor Sanwo-Olu submitted the list to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday for the screening of the nominees.
The full list:
Afolabi Ayantayo
Jamiu Alli-Balogun
Rotimi Ogunwuyi
Gbenga Oyerinde
Lawal Pedo (SAN)
Mobolaji Ogunlende
Hon. Ibrahim Layode
Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
Abdulkabir Ogungbo
Engr. Abiola Olowu
Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
Bolaji Cecilia Dada
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Idris Aregbe
Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
Tokunbo Wahab
Hon. Bola Olumegbon
Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
Kayode Bolaji Roberts
Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Seun Osiyemi
Barakat Bakare
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Gbenga Omotoso
Engr. Olalere Odusote
Dr. Rotimi Fashola
Mosopefolu George
Tunbosun Alake
Ruth Abisola Olusanya
Folashade Adefisayo
Folashade Ambrose
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
Yomi Oluyomi
Sam Egube
Dr. Jide Babatunde
Olalekan Fatodu
Solape Hammond.