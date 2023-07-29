See full list of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-nominees

828 828

The full list of the Commissioner-nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state for his second term in office is out.

Governor Sanwo-Olu submitted the list to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday for the screening of the nominees.

The full list:

Afolabi Ayantayo

Jamiu Alli-Balogun

Rotimi Ogunwuyi

Gbenga Oyerinde

Lawal Pedo (SAN)

Mobolaji Ogunlende

Hon. Ibrahim Layode

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Engr. Abiola Olowu

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

Bolaji Cecilia Dada

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Idris Aregbe

Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

Tokunbo Wahab

Hon. Bola Olumegbon

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

Kayode Bolaji Roberts

Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Seun Osiyemi

Barakat Bakare

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Gbenga Omotoso

Engr. Olalere Odusote

Dr. Rotimi Fashola

Mosopefolu George

Tunbosun Alake

Ruth Abisola Olusanya

Folashade Adefisayo

Folashade Ambrose

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Yomi Oluyomi

Sam Egube

Dr. Jide Babatunde

Olalekan Fatodu

Solape Hammond.