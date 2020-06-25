The full list of the Caretaker Committee set up by the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been made available to the media.

The Caretaker Committee was set up at the meeting of the NEC on Thursday based on the proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Committee, to be headed by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has also be saddled with the responsibility of planning for an extraordinary convention of the party to elect its new leaders within six months.

The list has Isiaka Oyebola representing the South West; Ken Nnamani (South East); Stella Okorete (Women Representative); Governor Sani Bello (North Central); Dr. James Lalu (Physically challenged); Senator Abubakar Yusuf (Senate Representative); Hon. Akinyemi Olaide (House of Representative Representative); David Leon (South South); Abba Ari (North West); Prof. Tahir Mamman (North East); and Ismail Ahmed (Youth).

The Committee, which will have Senator Akpan Udoedehe as Secretary, will still take on board representatives of other zones and groups yet to be listed.