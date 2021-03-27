International football continues this weekend as SuperSport continues to provide the best football viewing experience for GOtv Max customers.

The road to Qatar for European nations begins this continues this weekend on SuperSport, running from March 27 to 31, 2021.

The top match from Saturday is the clash between Netherlands and Latvia.

The always-entertaining Netherlands will back themselves to beat Latvia in Amsterdam, which will be showing live at 6pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Belgium will also have a tough game away to the Czech Republic and customers can watch live at 8:45pm on SS Football (channel 31).

Sunday is headlined by Kosovo facing Sweden at 7:45pm live on SS Select 1 (channel 33) and earlier in the day, Denmark will be playing against Moldova at 5pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The qualifiers continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with headline matches, including Gibraltar vs Netherlands at 7:45pm, showing on SS La Liga (channel 32), and Spain vs Kosovo at 7:45pm live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

GOtv customers on Jolli and Jinja can take advantage of the “GOtv Dey Your Side” offer, which sees them pay for the Jolli package at N2,460 and automatically get upgraded to the GOtv Max package worth N3,600.

GOtv Max comes fully packed with over 75 world class channels such as SuperSport La Liga, ESPN, BET, M-Net Movies 4, StarLife, Cartoon Network, Investigation Discovery and much more.

To take advantage of this offer, visit www.gotvafrica.com or any MultiChoice/dealer office or download the MyGOtv app from the iOS and Android store.