SEDC appoints former Super Eagles striker Special Adviser on Sports

Victor Anichebe, a former Super Eagles striker, has been named as the Special adviser on Sports to the South-East Development Commission.

He would lead the implementation of the South East Grassroot Recreation Infrastructure Development programme of the Commission.

Mark Okoye, Managing Director of the SEDC, who announced this on Thursday in Awka, Anambra State, said the former Everton star would serve in a voluntary capacity.

Okoye said: “I am happy to welcome my brother, Victor Anichebe, ex Everton forward, Olympic Silver Medalist, and current Head, Shoreline Sports Investments Division.

“Anichebe will serve as an adviser in a voluntary capacity to oversee the implementation of the South East Grassroot Recreation Infrastructure Development programme of SEDC.”

Okoye said the SEGRID would be implemented in collaboration with South East States and the private Sector.

He said the key components of the programme were coach training, youth academies, regional tournaments, club integration, and performance monitoring.

The MD said it would focus on building world-class infrastructure in schools, communities and city centres in the region to support sports at the grassroots level.

He said the SEDC sports ecosystem would complement the existing empowerment programmes of the constituent states and strategy for addressing youth restiveness and insecurity in South East.

“We intend to use this as a means to bridge the talent gap, and support the export of sports talents in the shortest time possible,” he said.

