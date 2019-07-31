Zamfara House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Maradun Local Government Council, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar for allegedly working against state government directive on security matters.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Governor Bello Matawalle has initiated peace dialogue with bandits as part of measures to address security challenges facing the state.

The governor also banned extra judicial killings of fulani herders or attacking them across the state.

The suspension was announced by the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya on Wednesday at plenary following a petition sent to the assembly against the council chairman by six concerned citizens of Maradun local government area.

NAN reports that the petition was signed by Bello Abdullahi, Tsibiri district; Amiru Sa’idu, Kaya district; Musa Muhammad, Damaga/Gamagiwa district; Mu’awiya Sardauna, Faru district; Aliyu M-Sulaiman, Gora district and Bashiru Saleh, Gidangoga dist

The petitioners had accused the Chairman of lack of concern to the peace efforts of government and failing to discharge his duties as chief security officer of the local government.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayaro, to read the petition during the sitting.

Contributing to the matter, the Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara, said apart from the petition, the assembly had also received various complains against the council chairman over lingering security issues in the area.

Dosara who represents Maradun I constituency, alleged that the chairman is conniving with members of vigilante groups to chase away fulani herders from Maradun, contrary to the state government directive to allow fulani herders move freely in the state.

The majority leader further alleged that the action of the council chairman was responsible for the lingering security challenges in the local government area.

He therefore urged the house to suspend the council chairman and allow the vice chairman of the council to take over pending investigation into the matter.

After debate on the matter, the lawmakers unanimosly agreed with the motion to suspend the council chairman.

The house has also suspended Alhaji Abubakar Rafi, the District Head of Boko West in Moriki Emirate, Zurmi Local Government Area.

The district head was suspended after the lawmakers accepted the recommendations of its joint Committee on Public Petitions, State Security, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The committee had investigated allegations made against the district head of confiscating the farmlands of his subjects.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has reverted the upgrading of Bazai district to the status of Emirate and that of District Head of Talata Mafara as senior district head.

Ex-governor Abdul’aziz Yari had in May 2019 upgraded the district head of Bazai, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad to the status of Emir, and the District head of Talata Mafara, Alhaji Mukhtar Kayaye to the status of Senior District Head.

According to the Speaker, “With this development, the emir of Bazai and the senior district head of Talata Mafara are to revert to their former status of district heads, respectively.”