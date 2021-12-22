Security: Umahi officially launches Ebubeagu state command, challenges opposition to go to court.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Wednesday officially launched the Ebonyi State Command of SouthEast Civillian Security Outfit codenamed Ebubeagu, with a charge to operate under the supervision of the Police and other security agencies.

Performing the flag-off ceremony at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township stadium, Abakaliki, Umahi assured the personnel that they would be in the priority list of intakes for state Police whenever it comes on stream.

He commended the personnel’s doggedness in fighting insecurity in the state, noting that the government would place them on salary equivalent to grade level 12 in the state civil service.

Umahi further directed the State Attorney-General Elvis Ngene, to work towards the expansion of the enabling laws to make the outfit a pensionable career, adding that the state government would put in place mechanism to cater for the families of any personnel who loses his or her life in active service.

Umahi said: “This is not an alternative to police.

“This is an outfit that is totally under the tutelage, supervision, monitoring, directives and obedience to the police force.

“There shall be no altercation, there should be no superiority fights.

“You are under the police force.

“Anybody who doesn’t like it and wants to do otherwise can bow out because this is what our law says.

“We will not fight with the police; we will not disagree with the police; we will obey all lawful orders of the Commissioner of Police.”

The Governor, during the event challenged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to go to court and challenge Ebubeagu Security Outfit of the state if they wish.

He emphasized that the security outfit would never be disbanded, insisting that it was established by law.

Umahi was obviously reacting to the outcome of the state PDP’s Executive Committee meeting last week during which it gave the governor 14 days to disband the security network in the state.

The party had alleged that that the Ebubeagu had become a tool for unleashing terror on innocent citizens in the state, and for the persecution of political opponents of the governor.

Umahi in his speech maintained that the outfit was not politically motivated, but established legally, to complement the efforts of the Police and other security agencies in combating crime.

Umahi clarified: “The outfit is not politically motivated.

“But those who have been sponsoring insecurity in the state and who are afraid of the outfit can go to court to challenge the law as this outfit will never be disbanded.

“However, just like in any organization where human beings are involved, there are bound to be excesses of some and to checkmate this, we have the Provost Marshall under the law and the public will feel free to send their complaints of any infringement on their rights to the Provost who will work with the state Commander to handle it.

“There is nothing to be afraid of.”

In his introductory remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Internal Security, Ogbonnaya Ota, explained that the Ebubeagu security outfit was birthed by the agreement of the Southeast Governors on April 11,2021, from which the State command was created by Ebonyi State Law 005 of 2021.

He noted that although the State command of the outfit had been in operation since April, 2021, there was the need for its official launching in accordance with the law, having trained the personnel to operational standards.