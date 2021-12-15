Security tops agenda as North East governors meet in Damaturu

The North East Governors Forum on Tuesday reiterated its commitment towards ending the decade-old insecurity in the region.

The Forum’s Chairman and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, opened the meeting in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He also assured that the Forum would do every thing possible to see that people go about their businesses unhindered in the region.

Zulum, who spoke at the commencement of the sixth meeting of the Forum, said through the strategic collaboration between the Forum and the military, thousands of insurgents had laid their arms and surrendered to the military.

He said: “Recent developments seem to indicate that we have reached the beginning of an end of Boko Haram insurgency.

“That explains why the terrorists have been coming out of their enclaves to surrender.

“The situation is overwhelming in its scope and it’s gratifying in its impact.

“After sufficient consultation with the military and other agencies, we came up with strategic initiatives to exploit the situation.

“We deliberately made the insurgents to feel that surrendering was the only cause of action available to them in the face of devastating onslaught by troops.

“That, frankly, weakened the prospects for terrorists to accomplish their devilish actions.

“So far, thousands of Boko Haram have surrendered and we are in the process of profiling them.”

Zulum called on the troops and other sister agencies to sustain the onslaught and ensure that they degrade the insurgents’ enclaves and end the war once and for all.

“We must pursue them because the nexus between security and development cannot be overemphasised,” he added.

Zulum said other challenges to be discussed at the meeting included cattle rustling, kidnapping, banditry and gender-based violence.

In his remarks, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State said the speedy recovery of the region depends on the resuscitation of the Lake Chad, implementation of the Great Green Wall project and actualising the Mambila Hydro Power project.

He said the Yobe State Government had focused on revitalising the education sector, one of the key areas for post-insurgency socio-economic rejuvenation.

Buni said: “We have remained focused on the declaration of State of Emergency at the inception of our administration and the current Education Revitalisation Appeal Fund, which we have raised funds above the set targets in most of the Local Government Areas.

“Simultaneously, we are gearing our efforts towards revamping agriculture to serve as an instrument for attainment of food security, employment and revenue generation.

“We are constructing an international cargo airport, which is almost completed, just as we are about to commission the new modern markets in Damaturu, Gashua, Nguru and Potiskum towns and also a trailer park in Potiskum.

“In addition, we would support Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and encourage the formation of clusters to enable eligible people access loans to boost their occupations.

“This august gathering may be pleased to note that we have this year created the Ministry for Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation.

“Chiefly to arrest youth restiveness and unemployment by providing grants to communities in the form of empowerment materials for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons, farmers, fishermen, herdsmen, persons with disabilities, women, youth and other vulnerable groups.”

The governor commended the Federal Government for creating the North East Development Commission and supply of relief materials and empowerment packages for victims of insurgency in the zone.

Buni also commended the humanitarian activities of development partners, international non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and other stakeholders for bringing succour to victims of insurgency.

The governor lauded the gallantry of Nigerian troops as they battle to rid the country of all internal and external threats.