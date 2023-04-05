Security personnel seeks divorce for alleged battery

An Ibadan-based security personnel, Ronke Eke has prayed a Mapo Grade ‘A’ Customary Court to grant her divorce from estranged husband, Johnson on grounds of lack of care and battery.

”My husband has not shown me the love he displayed to me before we got married.

”My life is no longer safe with him because Johnson has turned me into a punching bag,” she told the court.

She also accused Johnson of not providing for the children.

The petitioner further told the court that she moved out of her husband’s home because she could not withstand the domestic violence anymore.

Eke also pleaded with the court to grant her custody of the children.

Johnson, who is a fashion designer, did not oppose the prayer for divorce.

”I did not pay any bride price because Eke’s parents refused to collect the gift after I told them that I was an orphan.

“They simply told both of us to go and live peacefully together. I’m still working very hard to ensure that I provide for the children,” Johnson said.

He however, refused to comment on the allegation of constant domestic violence levelled against him.

Delivering judgment, the court’s President, S.M. Akintayo held that there was nothing to be dissolved in the union between Eke and Johnson because there was no valid marriage.

Akintayo directed the defendant to pay N20,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to been jointly responsible for their schooling and other welfare.

She also granted the order restraining Johnson from harassing, threatening and interfering with the private life of Eke.

Finally, Akintayo ordered Eke to allow Johnson access to the children anytime he wants to see them.